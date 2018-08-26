Mercury-Storm, Box

PHOENIX (87)

Bonner 11-18 3-3 27, Griner 6-12 1-2 13, January 4-8 0-0 10, Talbot 1-1 0-0 3, Taurasi 8-17 5-5 25, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 3-4 0-0 7, Turner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-65 9-10 87.

SEATTLE (91)

Bird 4-10 0-0 10, Clark 2-5 0-0 6, Howard 7-13 5-5 20, Loyd 9-16 3-4 23, Stewart 9-18 4-4 28, Canada 1-4 0-0 2, Langhorne 1-3 0-0 2, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-4 0-0 0, Paris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-73 12-13 91.

Phoenix 26 24 17 20—87 Seattle 24 30 25 12—91

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 10-26 (Taurasi 4-10, Bonner 2-5, January 2-5, Robinson 1-1, Talbot 1-1, Mitchell 0-2, Turner 0-2), Seattle 13-32 (Stewart 6-9, Clark 2-4, Bird 2-5, Loyd 2-5, Howard 1-3, Langhorne 0-1, Canada 0-1, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 33 (Bonner 13), Seattle 31 (Stewart 7). Assists_Phoenix 23 (Taurasi 6), Seattle 24 (Bird 10). Total Fouls_Phoenix 17, Seattle 12. Technicals_Taurasi. A_9,686 (15,354).

