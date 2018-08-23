Mercury-Sun, Box

PHOENIX (96)

Bonner 10-21 2-2 23, Griner 10-15 7-7 27, January 3-7 0-0 8, Talbot 2-5 1-2 7, Taurasi 10-16 2-2 27, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 2-2 0-0 4, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-69 12-13 96.

CONNECTICUT (86)

A.Thomas 7-13 3-3 17, J.Jones 6-9 1-1 13, J.Thomas 5-14 2-2 14, Stricklen 2-5 0-0 6, Williams 11-23 1-3 27, Banham 1-4 0-0 3, Clarendon 1-2 0-0 2, Ogwumike 1-5 0-0 2, Tuck 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 35-80 7-9 86.

Phoenix 24 16 32 24—96 Connecticut 25 19 27 15—86

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 10-27 (Taurasi 5-10, January 2-5, Talbot 2-5, Bonner 1-5, Turner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1), Connecticut 9-18 (Williams 4-5, J.Thomas 2-4, Stricklen 2-5, Banham 1-1, Tuck 0-1, J.Jones 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 40 (Bonner 18), Connecticut 30 (Williams 8). Assists_Phoenix 21 (Taurasi, January, Talbot 5), Connecticut 20 (J.Jones 7). Total Fouls_Phoenix 12, Connecticut 18. A_7,858 (9,323).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.