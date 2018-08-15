Mets 16, Orioles 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo rf 5 3 5 3 0 0 .263 McNeil 2b 5 2 1 0 1 0 .262 Flores 1b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .272 Conforto lf 5 1 1 0 1 3 .235 Frazier dh 6 2 3 4 0 0 .231 Jackson cf 4 2 2 0 2 1 .281 Bautista 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .195 1-Reinheimer pr-3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .500 Plawecki c 4 2 1 4 0 1 .218 Reyes ss 5 2 2 0 0 0 .199 Totals 44 16 19 15 5 6

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .265 Nunez 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .250 Jones rf 2 0 1 1 1 0 .285 a-J.Peterson ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .199 Trumbo dh 5 0 1 1 0 1 .263 Mancini lf-1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .237 Davis 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .163 Rickard lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Beckham ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227 Mullins cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .400 Wynns c 4 2 2 1 0 0 .296 Totals 38 5 12 5 3 7

New York 200 219 002—16 19 0 Baltimore 100 000 130— 5 12 0

a-popped out for Jones in the 7th.

1-ran for Bautista in the 6th.

LOB_New York 9, Baltimore 10. 2B_Nimmo 2 (21), Frazier (10), Reyes (8), Mullins (4), Wynns (2). 3B_Nimmo (8), Jackson (1), Reyes (1). HR_Frazier (12), off Bundy; Plawecki (4), off Phillips; Flores (11), off Wright Jr.; Villar (8), off T.Peterson. RBIs_Nimmo 3 (39), Flores 3 (42), Frazier 4 (41), Bautista (33), Plawecki 4 (20), Villar 2 (28), Jones (49), Trumbo (44), Wynns (8). SB_Frazier (7). SF_Flores.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (McNeil, Frazier, Jackson, Reyes, Reinheimer); Baltimore 3 (Nunez, Mancini, Davis). RISP_New York 7 for 16; Baltimore 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Nunez. GIDP_Plawecki, Wynns.

DP_New York 1 (Bautista, McNeil, Flores); Baltimore 1 (Beckham, Villar, Davis).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, W, 8-6 5 5 1 1 2 3 95 3.75 Blevins 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.77 T.Peterson 2 5 4 4 1 1 36 7.54 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.00 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, L, 7-11 5 1-3 11 7 7 0 5 86 4.99 Scott 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 16 6.57 Phillips 0 2 4 4 2 0 23 13.03 Gilmartin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 2.45 Carroll 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 5.79 Wright Jr. 1 4 2 2 0 0 17 5.17

Phillips pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-2, Phillips 2-2. HBP_Wheeler (Villar), Bundy (Plawecki), Gilmartin (Nimmo). WP_Scott.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:27. A_25,045 (45,971).

