Mets 16, Orioles 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo rf
|5
|3
|5
|3
|0
|0
|.263
|McNeil 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Flores 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.272
|Conforto lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.235
|Frazier dh
|6
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.231
|Jackson cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.281
|Bautista 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.195
|1-Reinheimer pr-3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Plawecki c
|4
|2
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.218
|Reyes ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Totals
|44
|16
|19
|15
|5
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.265
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Jones rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.285
|a-J.Peterson ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Trumbo dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Mancini lf-1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.163
|Rickard lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Beckham ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Wynns c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|3
|7
|New York
|200
|219
|002—16
|19
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|130—
|5
|12
|0
a-popped out for Jones in the 7th.
1-ran for Bautista in the 6th.
LOB_New York 9, Baltimore 10. 2B_Nimmo 2 (21), Frazier (10), Reyes (8), Mullins (4), Wynns (2). 3B_Nimmo (8), Jackson (1), Reyes (1). HR_Frazier (12), off Bundy; Plawecki (4), off Phillips; Flores (11), off Wright Jr.; Villar (8), off T.Peterson. RBIs_Nimmo 3 (39), Flores 3 (42), Frazier 4 (41), Bautista (33), Plawecki 4 (20), Villar 2 (28), Jones (49), Trumbo (44), Wynns (8). SB_Frazier (7). SF_Flores.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (McNeil, Frazier, Jackson, Reyes, Reinheimer); Baltimore 3 (Nunez, Mancini, Davis). RISP_New York 7 for 16; Baltimore 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Nunez. GIDP_Plawecki, Wynns.
DP_New York 1 (Bautista, McNeil, Flores); Baltimore 1 (Beckham, Villar, Davis).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 8-6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|95
|3.75
|Blevins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.77
|T.Peterson
|2
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|36
|7.54
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 7-11
|5
|1-3
|11
|7
|7
|0
|5
|86
|4.99
|Scott
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|16
|6.57
|Phillips
|0
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|23
|13.03
|Gilmartin
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.45
|Carroll
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|5.79
|Wright Jr.
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|5.17
Phillips pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-2, Phillips 2-2. HBP_Wheeler (Villar), Bundy (Plawecki), Gilmartin (Nimmo). WP_Scott.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:27. A_25,045 (45,971).
