Mets 3, Braves 0

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .269 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Freeman 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .317 Markakis rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .313 Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Inciarte cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Flowers c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Gausman p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Carle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Duvall ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .206 Fried p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Totals 31 0 5 0 1 10

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .244 Flores 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Conforto lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .229 Frazier 3b 3 2 1 0 0 1 .211 McNeil 2b 4 0 4 0 0 0 .320 Jackson cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .254 Rosario ss 4 0 0 1 0 2 .235 Plawecki c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .226 Wheeler p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Wahl p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 3 9 3 2 7

Atlanta 000 000 000—0 5 0 New York 010 002 00x—3 9 0

a-singled for Venters in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 8. 2B_Freeman (28), McNeil (1). RBIs_Jackson (16), Rosario (28), Plawecki (12). SF_Plawecki.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Inciarte); New York 4 (Frazier, Plawecki 2, Wheeler). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 5; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Rosario. GIDP_Swanson, Jackson.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Albies, Freeman); New York 1 (Rosario, McNeil, Flores).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, L, 5-9 5 6 3 3 2 2 86 4.47 Carle 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.53 Venters 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.24 Fried 1 2 0 0 0 2 13 3.38 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, W, 6-6 7 3 0 0 1 9 104 3.89 Wahl, H, 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Gsellman, S, 6-12 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.11

Gausman pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Carle 3-2, Gsellman 2-0. HBP_Gausman (Frazier).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Chris Segal; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:41. A_36,946 (41,922).

