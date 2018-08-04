Mets 3, Braves 0

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.313
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Inciarte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Gausman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Carle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Duvall ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|1
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Conforto lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Frazier 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Jackson cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Wheeler p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Wahl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
|2
|7
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|New York
|010
|002
|00x—3
|9
|0
a-singled for Venters in the 8th.
LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 8. 2B_Freeman (28), McNeil (1). RBIs_Jackson (16), Rosario (28), Plawecki (12). SF_Plawecki.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Inciarte); New York 4 (Frazier, Plawecki 2, Wheeler). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 5; New York 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Rosario. GIDP_Swanson, Jackson.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Albies, Freeman); New York 1 (Rosario, McNeil, Flores).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 5-9
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|86
|4.47
|Carle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.53
|Venters
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.24
|Fried
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.38
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 6-6
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|104
|3.89
|Wahl, H, 1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Gsellman, S, 6-12
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.11
Gausman pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Carle 3-2, Gsellman 2-0. HBP_Gausman (Frazier).
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Chris Segal; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:41. A_36,946 (41,922).
