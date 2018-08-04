Listen Live Sports

Mets 3, Braves 0

August 4, 2018 10:02 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .269
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Freeman 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .317
Markakis rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .313
Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Inciarte cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Flowers c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .230
Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Gausman p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Carle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Duvall ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .206
Fried p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Totals 31 0 5 0 1 10
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nimmo rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .244
Flores 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .265
Conforto lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .229
Frazier 3b 3 2 1 0 0 1 .211
McNeil 2b 4 0 4 0 0 0 .320
Jackson cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .254
Rosario ss 4 0 0 1 0 2 .235
Plawecki c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .226
Wheeler p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Wahl p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 31 3 9 3 2 7
Atlanta 000 000 000—0 5 0
New York 010 002 00x—3 9 0

a-singled for Venters in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 8. 2B_Freeman (28), McNeil (1). RBIs_Jackson (16), Rosario (28), Plawecki (12). SF_Plawecki.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Inciarte); New York 4 (Frazier, Plawecki 2, Wheeler). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 5; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Rosario. GIDP_Swanson, Jackson.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Albies, Freeman); New York 1 (Rosario, McNeil, Flores).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, L, 5-9 5 6 3 3 2 2 86 4.47
Carle 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.53
Venters 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.24
Fried 1 2 0 0 0 2 13 3.38
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, W, 6-6 7 3 0 0 1 9 104 3.89
Wahl, H, 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Gsellman, S, 6-12 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.11

Gausman pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Carle 3-2, Gsellman 2-0. HBP_Gausman (Frazier).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Chris Segal; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:41. A_36,946 (41,922).

