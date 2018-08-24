Mets 3, Nationals 0

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Harper rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Wieters c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|a-Eaton ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Difo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Gonzalez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.071
|b-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Glover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Collins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|0
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|McNeil 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.330
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Bruce rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.213
|Jackson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Bautista lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Vargas p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Conforto lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|3
|1
|4
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|New York
|100
|000
|02x—3
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Taylor in the 8th. b-struck out for Gonzalez in the 8th.
LOB_Washington 4, New York 6. 2B_Rendon (32), Plawecki (11). HR_Bruce (4), off Collins. RBIs_Flores (48), Bruce 2 (19). SB_Rosario (15), McNeil (2). S_Vargas.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Zimmerman, Difo); New York 4 (Rosario 2, Vargas 2). RISP_Washington 0 for 5; New York 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_McNeil. FIDP_Flores.
DP_Washington 1 (Soto, Difo).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzalez, L, 7-11
|7
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|103
|4.35
|Glover
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|10
|7.20
|Collins
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|2.93
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas, W, 4-8
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|91
|6.96
|Lugo, H, 8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|2.90
|Gsellman, S, 8-14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.57
Inherited runners-scored_Collins 1-1. HBP_Gonzalez (Bautista).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_2:35. A_23,763 (41,922).
