The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Mets 3, Phillies 1

August 18, 2018 7:31 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .242
McNeil 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .278
Flores 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .272
Conforto lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Frazier 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .233
Jackson cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .287
Bautista rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Mesoraco c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .219
deGrom p 4 0 0 0 0 3 .115
Totals 35 3 7 3 0 12
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260
Hoskins lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .257
Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .217
W.Ramos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .304
Williams rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .265
Franco 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .282
Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Kingery ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .225
b-Cabrera ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Arrieta p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .135
a-Quinn ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Bour ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 32 1 7 0 0 9
New York 000 100 200—3 7 1
Philadelphia 000 000 100—1 7 2

a-struck out for Arrieta in the 6th. b-flied out for Kingery in the 8th. c-struck out for E.Ramos in the 8th.

E_deGrom (1), Santana (9), Arrieta (4). LOB_New York 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Frazier (12), Hoskins (29), Franco (16). 3B_McNeil (1). HR_Mesoraco (10), off Garcia. RBIs_McNeil (6), Flores (46), Mesoraco (29). SB_McNeil (1), Hoskins (5).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Flores, Jackson, Bautista 3); Philadelphia 3 (Santana, Williams, Herrera). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Philadelphia 0 for 4.

GIDP_W.Ramos.

DP_New York 2 (Flores, Rosario, McNeil), (Rosario, McNeil, Flores).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom, W, 8-7 9 7 1 0 0 9 108 1.71
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta, L, 9-8 6 4 1 1 0 6 96 3.25
Garcia 1 3 2 2 0 2 23 3.97
E.Ramos 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.85
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 6.34

HBP_Arrieta (Frazier). PB_W.Ramos (7).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:31. A_35,158 (43,647).

