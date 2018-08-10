Mets 6, Marlins 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 5 0 3 2 0 1 .235 McNeil 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .289 Flores 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .273 Conforto lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .233 Nimmo rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Frazier 3b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .216 Jackson cf 4 2 3 1 0 1 .286 Plawecki c 3 0 1 2 0 0 .222 Wheeler p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .195 b-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 39 6 13 6 1 9

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sierra cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .184 Anderson rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .283 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290 Dietrich 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .279 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Prado 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .232 Ortega lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Rojas ss 3 1 1 2 0 0 .257 Urena p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .059 Rucinski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Riddle ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 2 4 2 2 8

New York 001 003 020—6 13 1 Miami 000 000 200—2 4 0

a-struck out for Garcia in the 7th. b-struck out for Wheeler in the 8th.

E_Rosario (10). LOB_New York 8, Miami 5. 2B_Flores (20), Jackson (11), Realmuto (25). HR_Rojas (9), off Wheeler. RBIs_Rosario 2 (31), Conforto (40), Jackson (22), Plawecki 2 (15), Rojas 2 (44). S_Urena.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Nimmo 2); Miami 5 (Sierra, Dietrich, Castro, Ortega, Urena). RISP_New York 5 for 9; Miami 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Nimmo, Rojas. GIDP_Castro.

DP_New York 1 (Smith, McNeil, Flores).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, W, 7-6 7 4 2 2 1 8 108 3.82 Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.80 Blevins 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.94 Smith 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.25 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urena, L, 3-12 5 1-3 8 4 4 1 3 90 4.74 Rucinski 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 3.00 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.39 Guerra 1 3 2 2 0 3 21 6.32 Conley 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.34

Blevins pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0, Rucinski 2-2. HBP_Rucinski (Plawecki), Blevins (Dietrich). WP_Wheeler.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:43. A_6,993 (36,742).

