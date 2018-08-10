Mets 6, Marlins 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.235
|McNeil 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Flores 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Conforto lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.233
|Nimmo rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Frazier 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Jackson cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Wheeler p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|b-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|39
|6
|13
|6
|1
|9
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Anderson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.283
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Dietrich 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Prado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Ortega lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Urena p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|Rucinski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Riddle ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|2
|8
|New York
|001
|003
|020—6
|13
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|200—2
|4
|0
a-struck out for Garcia in the 7th. b-struck out for Wheeler in the 8th.
E_Rosario (10). LOB_New York 8, Miami 5. 2B_Flores (20), Jackson (11), Realmuto (25). HR_Rojas (9), off Wheeler. RBIs_Rosario 2 (31), Conforto (40), Jackson (22), Plawecki 2 (15), Rojas 2 (44). S_Urena.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Nimmo 2); Miami 5 (Sierra, Dietrich, Castro, Ortega, Urena). RISP_New York 5 for 9; Miami 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Nimmo, Rojas. GIDP_Castro.
DP_New York 1 (Smith, McNeil, Flores).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 7-6
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|8
|108
|3.82
|Lugo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.80
|Blevins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.94
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.25
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urena, L, 3-12
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|90
|4.74
|Rucinski
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.00
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.39
|Guerra
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|21
|6.32
|Conley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.34
Blevins pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0, Rucinski 2-2. HBP_Rucinski (Plawecki), Blevins (Dietrich). WP_Wheeler.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:43. A_6,993 (36,742).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.