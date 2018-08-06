Listen Live Sports

Mets 6, Reds 4

August 6, 2018 10:28 pm
 
Cincinnati New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Peraza ss 5 1 1 1 A.Rsrio ss 5 2 1 0
Votto 1b 4 0 2 1 McNeil 2b 4 2 3 1
Gennett 2b 3 0 1 0 Flores 1b 4 1 3 2
Suarez 3b 4 0 1 2 Cnforto lf 4 0 2 0
M.Wllms rf 4 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 0 1 1
Brnhart c 4 0 0 0 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0
P.Tcker lf 2 1 1 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0
J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 Nimmo rf 4 0 0 0
D.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0 A.Jcksn cf 4 0 3 1
R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Plwecki c 4 1 1 1
Bailey p 1 0 0 0 Syndrgr p 3 0 1 0
Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 Wahl p 0 0 0 0
Lrenzen ph 1 0 0 0 Gllorme 3b 1 0 1 0
Mella p 0 0 0 0
Ervin ph-lf 1 1 0 0
Hmilton cf 4 1 1 0
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 37 6 16 6
Cincinnati 000 000 400—4
New York 300 201 00x—6

DP_Cincinnati 2. LOB_Cincinnati 7, New York 9. HR_McNeil (2), Plawecki (3). S_McNeil (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Bailey L,1-9 3 1-3 11 5 5 0 2
Peralta 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Mella 2 3 1 1 0 2
Hughes 1 1 0 0 0 0
Iglesias 1 1 0 0 0 1
New York
Syndergaard W,7-2 6 1-3 6 4 4 1 6
Wahl H,2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Gsellman H,11 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Blevins S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Mella (Flores), by Syndergaard (Tucker), by Syndergaard (Ervin).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ben May; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Will Little.

T_3:05. A_21,644 (41,922).

