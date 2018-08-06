Mets 6, Reds 4

|Cincinnati
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Peraza ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|A.Rsrio ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|McNeil 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Gennett 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Flores 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Cnforto lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|M.Wllms rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Brnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gsllman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Tcker lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hghes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nimmo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Hrrra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jcksn cf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|R.Iglss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bailey p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Syndrgr p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wa.Prlt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wahl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lrenzen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gllorme 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mella p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ervin ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hmilton cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|37
|6
|16
|6
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|400—4
|New York
|300
|201
|00x—6
DP_Cincinnati 2. LOB_Cincinnati 7, New York 9. HR_McNeil (2), Plawecki (3). S_McNeil (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Bailey L,1-9
|3
|1-3
|11
|5
|5
|0
|2
|Peralta
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mella
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hughes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Syndergaard W,7-2
|6
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Wahl H,2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gsellman H,11
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Blevins S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Mella (Flores), by Syndergaard (Tucker), by Syndergaard (Ervin).
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ben May; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Will Little.
T_3:05. A_21,644 (41,922).
