Mets 8, Phillies 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 5 0 3 3 0 1 .247 McNeil 2b 5 0 2 2 0 2 .286 Flores 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Conforto lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Frazier 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .233 Jackson cf 3 2 1 0 1 2 .288 Bautista rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .205 Plawecki c 3 3 2 1 1 0 .241 Vargas p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .133 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 d-Do.Smith ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .194 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Zamora p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 8 14 8 2 11

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260 Hoskins lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .257 Santana 1b-3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .218 W.Ramos c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .303 Cabrera 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Williams rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .264 Kingery ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .226 b-Bour ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Pivetta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .121 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Franco ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Rios p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Quinn ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .293 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 2 8 2 0 7

New York 040 201 010—8 14 0 Philadelphia 000 002 000—2 8 0

a-struck out for Morgan in the 5th. b-grounded out for Kingery in the 7th. c-singled for Hunter in the 7th. d-doubled for Lugo in the 8th.

LOB_New York 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Do.Smith (6), W.Ramos (18), Kingery (20). HR_Santana (18), off Vargas. RBIs_Rosario 3 (40), McNeil 2 (8), Bautista (41), Plawecki (24), Do.Smith (2), Santana 2 (69). CS_Rosario (7). S_Vargas, Pivetta.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Rosario, McNeil); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Williams, Franco). RISP_New York 6 for 10; Philadelphia 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Herrera, Cabrera. GIDP_Flores.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Cabrera, Hernandez, Bour).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas, W, 3-8 5 1-3 6 2 2 0 3 99 7.67 Lugo 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 28 2.89 Dr.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.50 Zamora 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, L, 7-10 3 2-3 8 6 6 1 5 71 4.66 Morgan 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.14 Rios 1 3 1 1 0 3 26 5.14 Hunter 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.88 Garcia 1 1 1 1 1 1 21 4.11 E.Ramos 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-0, Morgan 3-2. WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:11. A_1 (2,500).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.