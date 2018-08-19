Mets 8, Phillies 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.247
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.286
|Flores 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Conforto lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Frazier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Jackson cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.288
|Bautista rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Plawecki c
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Vargas p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|d-Do.Smith ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.194
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Zamora p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|8
|14
|8
|2
|11
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Hoskins lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Santana 1b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.218
|W.Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Cabrera 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Williams rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Kingery ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|b-Bour ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Pivetta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.121
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Franco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Rios p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Quinn ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|0
|7
|New York
|040
|201
|010—8
|14
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|000—2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Morgan in the 5th. b-grounded out for Kingery in the 7th. c-singled for Hunter in the 7th. d-doubled for Lugo in the 8th.
LOB_New York 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Do.Smith (6), W.Ramos (18), Kingery (20). HR_Santana (18), off Vargas. RBIs_Rosario 3 (40), McNeil 2 (8), Bautista (41), Plawecki (24), Do.Smith (2), Santana 2 (69). CS_Rosario (7). S_Vargas, Pivetta.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Rosario, McNeil); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Williams, Franco). RISP_New York 6 for 10; Philadelphia 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Herrera, Cabrera. GIDP_Flores.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Cabrera, Hernandez, Bour).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas, W, 3-8
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|99
|7.67
|Lugo
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|2.89
|Dr.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.50
|Zamora
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 7-10
|3
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|1
|5
|71
|4.66
|Morgan
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.14
|Rios
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|26
|5.14
|Hunter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.88
|Garcia
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|4.11
|E.Ramos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-0, Morgan 3-2. WP_Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:11. A_1 (2,500).
