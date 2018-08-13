Mets 8, Yankees 5

New York (N) New York (A) ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Rsrio ss 5 1 2 1 Gardner lf 4 1 1 0 Nimmo rf 4 2 2 1 Stanton dh 3 1 0 0 Cnforto lf 4 2 2 1 Grgrius ss 4 0 1 1 Flores 1b 4 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 3 1 2 1 McNeil 2b 5 0 2 1 Andujar 3b 4 1 1 2 T.Frzer 3b 5 1 2 1 Bird 1b 4 0 1 0 A.Jcksn cf 5 1 2 0 G.Trres 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Btsta dh 5 1 1 2 N.Wlker rf 4 0 0 0 Msoraco c 4 0 1 0 Au.Rmne c 4 1 1 0 Totals 41 8 15 7 Totals 34 5 7 4

New York (N) 200 201 201—8 New York (A) 002 010 020—5

E_G.Torres (11), McNeil (2). LOB_New York (N) 9, New York (A) 5. 2B_Nimmo (19), Gardner (16). HR_A.Rosario (5), Nimmo (15), Conforto (16), T.Frazier (11), J.Bautista (9), Andujar (18). SB_A.Rosario (13). CS_Conforto (3).

IP H R ER BB SO New York (N) deGrom W,7-7 6 2-3 5 3 2 2 12 Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Lugo 1 2 2 2 1 1 Gsellman S,7-13 1 0 0 0 0 0 New York (A) Severino L,15-6 4 7 4 4 1 6 Green 1 1 0 0 0 0 Cole 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 3 Kontos 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Britton 1 3 1 1 0 1

HBP_by Britton (Conforto).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:18. A_47,233 (47,309).

