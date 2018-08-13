Listen Live Sports

Mets 8, Yankees 5

August 13, 2018 10:41 pm
 
< a min read
New York (N) New York (A)
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Rsrio ss 5 1 2 1 Gardner lf 4 1 1 0
Nimmo rf 4 2 2 1 Stanton dh 3 1 0 0
Cnforto lf 4 2 2 1 Grgrius ss 4 0 1 1
Flores 1b 4 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 3 1 2 1
McNeil 2b 5 0 2 1 Andujar 3b 4 1 1 2
T.Frzer 3b 5 1 2 1 Bird 1b 4 0 1 0
A.Jcksn cf 5 1 2 0 G.Trres 2b 4 0 0 0
J.Btsta dh 5 1 1 2 N.Wlker rf 4 0 0 0
Msoraco c 4 0 1 0 Au.Rmne c 4 1 1 0
Totals 41 8 15 7 Totals 34 5 7 4
New York (N) 200 201 201—8
New York (A) 002 010 020—5

E_G.Torres (11), McNeil (2). LOB_New York (N) 9, New York (A) 5. 2B_Nimmo (19), Gardner (16). HR_A.Rosario (5), Nimmo (15), Conforto (16), T.Frazier (11), J.Bautista (9), Andujar (18). SB_A.Rosario (13). CS_Conforto (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York (N)
deGrom W,7-7 6 2-3 5 3 2 2 12
Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Lugo 1 2 2 2 1 1
Gsellman S,7-13 1 0 0 0 0 0
New York (A)
Severino L,15-6 4 7 4 4 1 6
Green 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cole 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 3
Kontos 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Britton 1 3 1 1 0 1

HBP_by Britton (Conforto).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:18. A_47,233 (47,309).

