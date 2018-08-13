Mets 8, Yankees 5

New York (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 5 1 2 1 0 2 .236 Nimmo rf 4 2 2 1 1 2 .249 Conforto lf 4 2 2 1 0 2 .238 Flores 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .273 McNeil 2b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .268 Frazier 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .221 Jackson cf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .282 Bautista dh 5 1 1 2 0 1 .195 Mesoraco c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .220 Totals 41 8 15 7 2 12

New York (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .249 Stanton dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .279 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .270 Hicks cf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .253 Andujar 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .292 Bird 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .217 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Walker rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Romine c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .268 Totals 34 5 7 4 3 13

New York (N) 200 201 201—8 15 1 New York (A) 002 010 020—5 7 1

E_McNeil (2), Torres (11). LOB_New York (N) 9, New York (A) 5. 2B_Nimmo (19), Gardner (16). HR_Rosario (5), off Severino; Bautista (9), off Severino; Frazier (11), off Cole; Nimmo (15), off Cole; Conforto (16), off Cole; Andujar (18), off Lugo. RBIs_Rosario (32), Nimmo (36), Conforto (42), McNeil (5), Frazier (37), Bautista 2 (32), Gregorius (69), Hicks (56), Andujar 2 (58). SB_Rosario (13). CS_Conforto (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York (N) 5 (Conforto 2, Jackson, Bautista 2); New York (A) 1 (Andujar). RISP_New York (N) 2 for 9; New York (A) 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Flores.

New York (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom, W, 7-7 6 2-3 5 3 2 2 12 114 1.81 Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.90 Lugo 1 2 2 2 1 1 18 2.95 Gsellman, S, 7-13 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 3.84 New York (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino, L, 15-6 4 7 4 4 1 6 98 3.27 Green 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.93 Cole 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 3 35 5.58 Kontos 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 25 4.39 Britton 1 3 1 1 0 1 17 4.70

Inherited runners-scored_Kontos 1-0. HBP_Britton (Conforto).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:18. A_47,233 (47,309).

