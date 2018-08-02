Listen Live Sports

Mets activate 3B Todd Frazier from disabled list

August 2, 2018 7:59 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets activated third baseman Todd Frazier from the disabled list before Thursday’s game with the Atlanta Braves.

Frazier had been sidelined since July 9 with a left rib cage strain and appeared in two rehab games for Class A Brooklyn this week.

“We’re glad to have Todd back,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “We’re glad to have his leadership in the clubhouse. It’s always more fun with Todd around on the bench in the clubhouse, during the game. A guy you can plug into the middle of the lineup and he’s got a chance to go hit you a homer. So we’re glad that he’s back.”

In the first season of a two-year deal, Frazier is hitting .217 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs in 61 games. Frazier also was sidelined from May 8 to June 2 with a strained left hamstring.

Frazier was on the disabled list for the first time in his career and said he might not be shy in asking for a day off.

