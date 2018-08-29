Miami Marlins fans invited to bring noisemakers next season

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins crowds should be louder next season, even if they’re not bigger.

The attendance-challenged franchise will invite fans to bring musical instruments, bells, whistles and flags to a designated section of Marlins Park in 2019. The move is a way for Marlins fans to show pride in their native countries, celebrate South Florida’s cultural diversity and “get loud,” according to the team website.

Noisemakers are common at baseball games in Latin countries. The section will be called Comunidad 305 — Miami’s area code and the Spanish word for “community.”

This season, the Marlins’ first under a new ownership group led by Derek Jeter, they’re likely to finish last in the NL in attendance for the 13th time in the past 14 years.

