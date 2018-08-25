Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota United-Sporting KC, Sums

August 25, 2018 10:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota 0 0—0
Kansas City 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Kansas City, Croizet, 2 (Russell), 47th minute. 2, Kansas City, Rubio, 7 (Russell), 62nd.

Goalies_Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth; Kansas City, Tim Melia.

Yellow Cards_Calvo, Minnesota, 50th; Boxall, Minnesota, 53rd.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, Department of Defense Information Networks, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence sharing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Kevin Klinger. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_19,345 (18,467)

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth; Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Brent Kallman, Eric Miller (Jerome Thiesson, 33rd); Ibson, Miguel Ibarra (Romario Ibarra, 76th), Rasmus Schuller, Collen Warner; Angelo Rodriguez, Mason Toye (Abu Danladi, 67th).

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza (Gianluca Busio, 83rd), Felipe Gutierrez (Yohan Croizet, 46th), Ilie Sanchez; Gerso Fernandes, Diego Rubio (Krisztian Nemeth, 72nd), Johnny Russell.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Malaysian marines complete CARAT simulation for enhanced cooperation

Today in History

1783: Treaty of Paris signed