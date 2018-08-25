Minnesota United-Sporting KC, Sums

Minnesota 0 0—0 Kansas City 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Kansas City, Croizet, 2 (Russell), 47th minute. 2, Kansas City, Rubio, 7 (Russell), 62nd.

Goalies_Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth; Kansas City, Tim Melia.

Yellow Cards_Calvo, Minnesota, 50th; Boxall, Minnesota, 53rd.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Kevin Klinger. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_19,345 (18,467)

Lineups

Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth; Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Brent Kallman, Eric Miller (Jerome Thiesson, 33rd); Ibson, Miguel Ibarra (Romario Ibarra, 76th), Rasmus Schuller, Collen Warner; Angelo Rodriguez, Mason Toye (Abu Danladi, 67th).

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza (Gianluca Busio, 83rd), Felipe Gutierrez (Yohan Croizet, 46th), Ilie Sanchez; Gerso Fernandes, Diego Rubio (Krisztian Nemeth, 72nd), Johnny Russell.

