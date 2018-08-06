Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 3B Rafael Devers to Lowell (NYP) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned C Dustin Garneau to Charlotte (IL). Placed OF Leury Garcia on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Ryan LaMarre from Charlotte. Reinstated C Kevan Smith from paternity leave.

DETROIT TIGERS — Traded RHP Mike Fiers to Oakland for two players to be named or cash.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Robbie Grossman on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Johnny Field from Rochester (IL). Sent RHP Michael Pineda to the GCL Twins for a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled OF Jake Smolinski from Nashville (PCL) and placed him on the 60-day DL. Designated LHP Jeremy Bleich for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded SS Adeiny Hechavarria to Pittsburgh for RHP Matt Seelinger and assigned Seelinger to Bowling Green (MWL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned OF Darnell Sweeney outright to Buffalo (IL).

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Yimi Garcia to the AZL Dodgers for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned 3B Trevor Plouffe outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed OF Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday, Aug. 4. Selected the contract of OF Adolis Garcia from Memphis (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Joe Ross to the GCL Nationals for a rehab assignment.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Quinn Dipasquale.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Ryan Brett.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released INF Anthony Phillips.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Announced RHP Cameron McVey signed with Algodoneros de Union Laguna (Mexican League).

Can-Am League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed LHP Jacob Evans.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Waived C Chinanu Onuaku. Signed G-F Ryan Broekhoff.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with S Ricardo Allen on a three-year contract extension.

DETROIT LIONS — Removed DE Ziggy Ansah from the PUP list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LBs Jake Ryan and C.J. Johnson on injured reserve. Released G Ethan Cooper. Signed RB Akeem Judd.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Malcolm Mitchell.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contract of CB Teddy Williams.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived OL Austin Golson. Signed OL Alex Balducci.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived/injured DB Shaquille Richardson. Signed CB Raysean Pringle.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Rakim Cox and DB Maurice McKnight.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Scott Arniel and Reid Cashman assistant coaches.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Malcolm Gould to a one-year contract.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR — Announced chairman Brian France has taken a leave of absence following his arrest on DWI, drug possession charges.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired F Krisztian Nemeth from New England for $250,000 in Targeted Allocation Money, $100,000 in General Allocation Money and a 2020 first-round SuperDraft pick.

COLLEGE

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE — Named Paul Lollis assistant commissioner for video productions, Haley Shotwell director of creative services, Hannah Bradley assistant director of media relations, Emily Fulton external operations assistant, Carl Mattox championships assistant, and Hannah Simmons media relations assistant.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Anca Dumitrescu women’s tennis coach.

EDINBORO — Named LeighAnn Stauffer women’s lacrosse coach.

NORTH ALABAMA — Named Anna Milwee athletics academic adviser.

NORTH CAROLINA — Suspended OL Brian Anderson, Quiron Johnson and Jordan Tucker; WR Beau Corrales; DEs Malik Carney, Tomon Fox and Tyrone Hopper; LB Malik Robinson; and QB Chazz Surratt four games; DBs Greg Ross and Tre Shaw two games; and QB Jack Davidson and OL Jonah Melton one game.

PENNSYLVANIA — Promoted Lauren Procopio to assistant athletic director/student development and enrichment services.

PRESBYTERIAN — Named Kaitlin Winnie women’s lacrosse assistant coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Robert Nelson assistant men’s basketball coach and Mark Holmes coordinator of men’s basketball operations.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Promoted assistant baseball coach Russell Raley to associate head coach.

TUSCULUM — Named Chelsea Parker assistant women’s soccer coach and Kayla Walker graduate assistant women’s soccer coach.

WAGNER — Named Kaitlyn Beaver women’s diving coach.

WILLIAM & MARY — Announced football coach Jimmye Laycock will retire at the end of the season.

