Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Danny Duffy on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Glenn Sparkman from Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Extended their Triple-A affiliation with Salt Lake (PCL) for two years through the 2022 season.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected RHP George Kontos from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled INF Ronald Torreyes from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Placed LHP CC Sabathia on the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Luke Voit to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Transferred LHP Jordan Montgomery to the 60-day DL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from Gwinnett (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled OF Keon Broxton from Colorado Springs (PCL). Optioned RHPs Jacob Barnes and Aaron Wilkerson to Colorado Springs.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned 2B Carlos Asuaje to El Paso (PCL). Reinstated OF Wil Myers from the 10-day DL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded OF Reggie Wilson to Rockland (Can-Am) for a player to be named.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded LHP Francisco Gracesqui to Fargo-Moorhead for a player to be named.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP Matt Larkins. Placed LHP Hector Silvestre on the inactive list.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHP Keaton Conner.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF/1B Chace Sarchet.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Brian Parreira.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Sean Johnson.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Dillon Sunnafrank.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed F Carmelo Anthony to a one-year contract.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Ty Ellis coach of Stockton (NBAGL).

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — G Lindsay Whalen announced she will retire at the end of the season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Gerald Hodges to a one-year contract. Waived-injured LB Jeremy Cash.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed G Marcus Martin on injured reserve. Activated DT Maliek Collins off the PUP list. Waived-injured WR Marchie Murdock. Signed WR Darren Carrington and G Jacob Alsadek.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Claimed TE Je’Ron Hamm off waivers from Seattle. Waived WR Marcus Peterson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed G Nick Easton on injured reserve. Signed G Kaleb Johnson.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Dan Williams III. Placed WR Robert Davis on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Kevin Rooney to a two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Entered into a three-year affiliation agreement with Orlando (ECHL).

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced weightlifter Charles Ssekyaaya accepted a nine-month sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.

COLLEGE

EMORY — Named Adrianna Baggetta softball coach.

HAMILTON — Named Sam Haimann women’s assistant volleyball coach.

TULANE — Named Chris Johnson assistant track and field coach.

