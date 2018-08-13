Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

August 13, 2018 7:36 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Danny Duffy on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Glenn Sparkman from Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Extended their Triple-A affiliation with Salt Lake (PCL) for two years through the 2022 season.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected RHP George Kontos from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled INF Ronald Torreyes from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Placed LHP CC Sabathia on the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Luke Voit to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Transferred LHP Jordan Montgomery to the 60-day DL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from Gwinnett (IL).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled OF Keon Broxton from Colorado Springs (PCL). Optioned RHPs Jacob Barnes and Aaron Wilkerson to Colorado Springs.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned 2B Carlos Asuaje to El Paso (PCL). Reinstated OF Wil Myers from the 10-day DL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded OF Reggie Wilson to Rockland (Can-Am) for a player to be named.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded LHP Francisco Gracesqui to Fargo-Moorhead for a player to be named.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP Matt Larkins. Placed LHP Hector Silvestre on the inactive list.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHP Keaton Conner.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF/1B Chace Sarchet.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Brian Parreira.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Sean Johnson.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Dillon Sunnafrank.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed F Carmelo Anthony to a one-year contract.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Ty Ellis coach of Stockton (NBAGL).

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — G Lindsay Whalen announced she will retire at the end of the season.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Gerald Hodges to a one-year contract. Waived-injured LB Jeremy Cash.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed G Marcus Martin on injured reserve. Activated DT Maliek Collins off the PUP list. Waived-injured WR Marchie Murdock. Signed WR Darren Carrington and G Jacob Alsadek.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Claimed TE Je’Ron Hamm off waivers from Seattle. Waived WR Marcus Peterson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed G Nick Easton on injured reserve. Signed G Kaleb Johnson.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Dan Williams III. Placed WR Robert Davis on injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Kevin Rooney to a two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Entered into a three-year affiliation agreement with Orlando (ECHL).

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced weightlifter Charles Ssekyaaya accepted a nine-month sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.

COLLEGE

EMORY — Named Adrianna Baggetta softball coach.

HAMILTON — Named Sam Haimann women’s assistant volleyball coach.

TULANE — Named Chris Johnson assistant track and field coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington