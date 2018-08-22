Most Three-Homer Games-Season

3 — Sammy Sosa, Chicago (NL), 2001 — Aug. 9; Aug. 22; Sept. 23
2 — Johnny Mize, St. Louis (NL), 1938 — July 13; July 20
2 — Johnny Mize, St. Louis (NL), 1940 — May 13; Sept. 8
2 — Ted Williams, Boston (AL), 1957— May 8; June 13
2 — Doug DeCinces, California, 1982 — Aug. 3; Aug. 8
2 — Joe Carter Cleveland, 1989 — June 24; July 19
2 — Cecil Fielder, Detroit, 1990— May 6; June 6
2 — Geronimo Berroa, Oakland, 1996 — May 22; Aug. 12
2 — Carlos Delgado, Toronto, 2001 — April 4; April 20
2 — Mookie Betts, Boston (AL), 2016 — May 31; Aug. 14
2 — Mookie Betts, Boston (AL), 2018 — at L.A. Angels, April 17; vs. Kansas City, May 2
