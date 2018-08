Multiple Majors

By The Associated Press

Winners of two or more majors in a year (Masters began in 1934):

2018 — Brooks Koepka (U.S. Open, PGA)

2015 — Jordan Spieth (Masters, U.S. Open)

2014 — Rory McIlroy (British Open, PGA)

2008 — Padraig Harrington (British Open, PGA)

2006 — Tiger Woods (British Open, PGA)

2005 — Tiger Woods (Masters, British Open)

2002 — Tiger Woods (Masters, U.S. Open)

2000 — Tiger Woods (British Open, PGA, U.S. Open)

1998 — Mark O’Meara (Masters, British Open)

1994 — Nick Price (British Open, PGA)

1990 — Nick Faldo (Masters, British Open)

1982 — Tom Watson (U.S. Open, British Open)

1980 — Jack Nicklaus (U.S. Open, PGA)

1977 — Tom Watson (Masters, British Open)

1975 — Jack Nicklaus (Masters, PGA)

1974 — Gary Player (Masters, British Open)

1972 — Jack Nicklaus (Masters, U.S. Open)

1971 — Lee Trevino (U.S. Open, British Open)

1966 — Jack Nicklaus (Masters, British Open)

1963 — Jack Nicklaus (Masters, PGA)

1962 — Arnold Palmer (Masters, British Open)

1960 — Arnold Palmer (Masters, U.S. Open)

1956 — Jack Burke, Jr. (Masters, PGA)

1953 — Ben Hogan (Mastes, U.S. Open, British Open)

1951 — Ben Hogan (Masters, U.S. Open)

1949 — Sam Snead (Masters, PGA)

1948 — Ben Hogan (U.S. Open, PGA)

1941 — Craig Wood (Masters, U.S. Open)

1932 — Gene Sarazen (U.S. Open, British Open)

1930 — Bobby Jones, (U.S. Open, British Open)

1926 — Bobby Jones (U.S. Open, British Open)

1924 — Walter Hagen (British Open, PGA)

1922 — Gene Sarazen (U.S. Open, PGA)

