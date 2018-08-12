Listen Live Sports

Mystics win 6th straight 93-80 over Wings

August 12, 2018 9:23 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 26 points, Elena Delle Donne added 23 and the Washington Mystics won their sixth straight, beating the Dallas Wings 93-80 on Sunday.

The Wings announced several hours after the game that coach Fred Williams was being relieved of his duties following an eighth straight loss.

The Mystics (20-11) pulled away to a 51-37 halftime lead with a 25-9 run to close the second quarter and extended the advantage to 70-46 on Atkins’ 3-pointer with 3:18 left in the third.

The Wings (14-17) rallied to 77-71 on Kayla Thornton’s 3-pointer with 7:20 left in the game but got no closer.

Kristi Toliver added 17 points with a trio of 3s for Washington. Atkins hit all five of her 3-point attempts and Delle Donne was 3 of 5.

Skylar Diggins-Smith had 17 points and Allisha Gray added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Dallas. Azura Stevens had 15 points, and Thornton 14.

Dallas has a one-game lead over Las Vegas (13-18) for the final playoff spot, with each having three games remaining.

