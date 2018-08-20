NAIA Football Poll

|Preseason
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Saint Francis (Ind.) (16)
|14-0
|366
|1
|2. Reinhardt (Ga.)
|12-1
|349
|2
|3. Morningside (Iowa)
|13-1
|340
|3
|4. Southern Oregon
|12-1
|324
|4
| 5. Lindsey Wilson
|(Ky.)
|11-1
|310
|5
| 6. Saint Xavier
|(Ill.)
|10-2
|296
|6
|7. Georgetown (Ky.)
|9-2
|268
|7
|7. Northwestern (Iowa)
|10-3
|268
|8
|9. Baker (Kan.)
|10-2
|259
|9
|10. Grand View (Iowa)
|9-3
|231
|11
|11. Southeastern (Fla.)
|8-2
|227
|10
|12. Benedictine (Kan.)
|9-3
|197
|12
|13. Dickinson State (N.D.)
|9-2
|178
|14
|14. Langston (Okla.)
|10-1
|177
|13
|15. Marian (Ind.)
|7-3
|167
|18
|16. Concordia (Mich.)
|9-2
|163
|15
|17. Sterling (Kan.)
|9-3
|159
|16
|18. Tabor (Kan.)
|8-2
|95
|17
|19. Campbellsville (Ky.)
|8-2
|86
|20
|20. Rocky Mountain
|(Mont.)
|6-5
|75
|NR
|21. Kansas Wesleyan
|8-3
|67
|21
|22. SAGU (Texas)
|8-3
|51
|19
|22. Arizona Christian
|7-3
|51
|NR
|24. Faulkner (Ala.)
|7-3
|46
|22
|25. Dakota State (S.D.)
|8-3
|44
|23
Others Receiving Votes: Montana Tech 44, Evangel 17, Oklahoma Panhandle State 15, St. Francis (Ill.) 12, College of Idaho 10, William Penn (Iowa) 10, Missouri Valley, Midland (Neb.) 8, Bluefield 3.
