NAIA Football Poll

August 20, 2018
 
1. Saint Francis (Ind.) (16) 14-0 366 1
2. Reinhardt (Ga.) 12-1 349 2
3. Morningside (Iowa) 13-1 340 3
4. Southern Oregon 12-1 324 4
5. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 11-1 310 5
6. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 10-2 296 6
7. Georgetown (Ky.) 9-2 268 7
7. Northwestern (Iowa) 10-3 268 8
9. Baker (Kan.) 10-2 259 9
10. Grand View (Iowa) 9-3 231 11
11. Southeastern (Fla.) 8-2 227 10
12. Benedictine (Kan.) 9-3 197 12
13. Dickinson State (N.D.) 9-2 178 14
14. Langston (Okla.) 10-1 177 13
15. Marian (Ind.) 7-3 167 18
16. Concordia (Mich.) 9-2 163 15
17. Sterling (Kan.) 9-3 159 16
18. Tabor (Kan.) 8-2 95 17
19. Campbellsville (Ky.) 8-2 86 20
20. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 6-5 75 NR
21. Kansas Wesleyan 8-3 67 21
22. SAGU (Texas) 8-3 51 19
22. Arizona Christian 7-3 51 NR
24. Faulkner (Ala.) 7-3 46 22
25. Dakota State (S.D.) 8-3 44 23

Others Receiving Votes: Montana Tech 44, Evangel 17, Oklahoma Panhandle State 15, St. Francis (Ill.) 12, College of Idaho 10, William Penn (Iowa) 10, Missouri Valley, Midland (Neb.) 8, Bluefield 3.

