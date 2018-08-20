NAIA Football Poll

Preseason Record Pts Prv 1. Saint Francis (Ind.) (16) 14-0 366 1 2. Reinhardt (Ga.) 12-1 349 2 3. Morningside (Iowa) 13-1 340 3 4. Southern Oregon 12-1 324 4 5. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 11-1 310 5 6. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 10-2 296 6 7. Georgetown (Ky.) 9-2 268 7 7. Northwestern (Iowa) 10-3 268 8 9. Baker (Kan.) 10-2 259 9 10. Grand View (Iowa) 9-3 231 11 11. Southeastern (Fla.) 8-2 227 10 12. Benedictine (Kan.) 9-3 197 12 13. Dickinson State (N.D.) 9-2 178 14 14. Langston (Okla.) 10-1 177 13 15. Marian (Ind.) 7-3 167 18 16. Concordia (Mich.) 9-2 163 15 17. Sterling (Kan.) 9-3 159 16 18. Tabor (Kan.) 8-2 95 17 19. Campbellsville (Ky.) 8-2 86 20 20. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 6-5 75 NR 21. Kansas Wesleyan 8-3 67 21 22. SAGU (Texas) 8-3 51 19 22. Arizona Christian 7-3 51 NR 24. Faulkner (Ala.) 7-3 46 22 25. Dakota State (S.D.) 8-3 44 23

Others Receiving Votes: Montana Tech 44, Evangel 17, Oklahoma Panhandle State 15, St. Francis (Ill.) 12, College of Idaho 10, William Penn (Iowa) 10, Missouri Valley, Midland (Neb.) 8, Bluefield 3.

