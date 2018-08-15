NASCAR Camping World Truck Schedule and standings

Feb. 16 — NextEra Energy Resources 250, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Johnny Sauter)

Feb. 24 — Active Pest Control 200, Hampton Ga. (Brett Moffitt)

March 2 — Stratosphere 200, Las Vegas (Kyle Busch)

March 26 — Alpha Energy Solutions 250, Martinsville, Va. (John Hunter Nemechek)

Advertisement

May 4 — JEGS 200, Dover, Del. (Johnny Sauter)

May 11 — 37 Kind Days 250, Kansas City, Kan. (Noah Gragson)

May 18 — North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C. (Johnny Sauter)

June 8 — PPG 400, Fort Worth, Texas (Johnny Sauter)

June 16 — M&M’s 200, Newton, Iowa (Brett Moffitt)

June 23 — Eaton 200, Madison, Ill. (Justin Haley)

June 29 — Overton’s 225, Joliet, Ill. (Brett Moffitt)

July 12 — Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, Sparta, Ky. (Ben Rhodes)

July 18 — Eldora Dirt Derby, Rossburg, Ohio (Chase Briscoe)

July 28 — Gander Outdoors 150, Long Pond, Pa. (Kyle Busch)

Aug. 11 — Corrigan Oil 200, Brooklyn, Mich. (Brett Moffitt)

Aug. 15 — UNOH 200, Bristol, Tenn.

Aug. 26 — Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario

Sept. 14 — World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas

Oct. 13 — Series Race at Talladega, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 27 — Texas Roadhouse 200, Martinsville, Tenn.

Nov. 2 — JAG Metals 350, Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 9 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

Nov. 16 — Ford Ecoboost 200, Homestead, Fla.

Points Leaders Through Aug. 11

1. Johnny Sauter, 625

2. Noah Gragson, 569

3. Grant Enfinger, 550

4. Stewart Friesen, 536

5. Brett Moffitt, 533

6. Matt Crafton, 497

7. Justin Haley, 494

8. Ben Rhodes, 492

9. Myatt Snider, 403

10. Cody Coughlin, 380

11. Dalton Sargeant, 377

12. Todd Gilliland, 371

13. Austin Hill, 348

14. Austin Wayne Self, 320

15. Wendell Chavous, 268

16. Justin Fontaine, 259

17. Jordan Anderson, 256

18. Joe Nemechek, 185

19. Norm Benning, 176

20. Jesse Little, 172

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.