NASCAR Camping World Truck-UNOH 200 Results

Friday At Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn. Lap length: 0.533 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 0 rating, 58 points.

2. (13) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 46.

3. (3) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 0.

4. (6) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 200, 0, 43.

5. (8) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 200, 0, 32.

6. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 35.

7. (2) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 200, 0, 40.

8. (18) Matt Crafton, Ford, 200, 0, 29.

9. (7) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 200, 0, 30.

10. (5) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 200, 0, 37.

11. (16) Dalton Sargeant, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 27.

12. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 0.

13. (24) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 24.

14. (19) Tanner Thorson, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 23.

15. (20) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 198, 0, 22.

16. (25) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 21.

17. (30) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 20.

18. (14) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 198, 0, 27.

19. (15) Cody Coughlin, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 18.

20. (21) Clay Greenfield, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 17.

21. (23) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 16.

22. (29) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 15.

23. (32) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 14.

24. (31) Justin Fontaine, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 13.

25. (26) Cory Roper, Ford, 195, 0, 12.

26. (9) Jesse Little, Toyota, 194, 0, 11.

27. (27) Korbin Forrister, Toyota, 188, 0, 10.

28. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 184, 0, 0.

29. (17) Myatt Snider, Ford, garage, 161, 0, 8.

30. (12) Chad Finley, Chevrolet, engine, 61, 0, 7.

31. (22) Scott Lagasse Jr, Toyota, accident, 24, 0, 0.

32. (28) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, accident, 13, 0, 5.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 83.124 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 16 minutes, 57 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.236 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 38 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bell 1-31; J.Nemechek 32-116; J.Sauter 117-123; N.Gragson 124-130; J.Sauter 131-176; J.Nemechek 177-195; J.Sauter 196-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Nemechek, 2 times for 102 laps; J.Sauter, 3 times for 55 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 30 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 6 laps.

Wins: J.Sauter, 5; B.Moffitt, 4; N.Gragson, 1; J.Haley, 1; J.Nemechek, 1; B.Rhodes, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. J.Sauter, 683; 2. N.Gragson, 599; 3. G.Enfinger, 587; 4. S.Friesen, 582; 5. B.Moffitt, 560; 6. B.Rhodes, 532; 7. J.Haley, 529; 8. M.Crafton, 526; 9. M.Snider, 411; 10. D.Sargeant, 404.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

