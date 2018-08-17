Listen Live Sports

NASCAR moves Saturday night start at Bristol up 1 hour

August 17, 2018 1:05 pm
 
BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — NASCAR has moved the start of Saturday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway up one hour because of threats of rain.

The start is now scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET, which is 60 minutes earlier than planned.

NASCAR also moved the start of Friday night’s Xfinity Series race up by 15 minutes.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

