NASCAR XFINITY-Food City 300 Lineup

Friday; Race: Friday At Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn. Lap length: 0.526 miles (Car number in parentheses)

1. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 124.686 mph.

2. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 123.986.

3. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 123.682.

4. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 123.674.

5. (2) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 123.340.

6. (1) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 123.110.

7. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 122.984.

8. (3) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 122.474.

9. (00) Cole Custer, Ford, 122.411.

10. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 121.720.

11. (21) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 121.558.

12. (11) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 121.382.

13. (60) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 121.689.

14. (9) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 121.682.

15. (23) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 121.290.

16. (16) Ryan Reed, Ford, 121.259.

17. (12) Austin Cindric, Ford, 120.877.

18. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 120.414.

19. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 120.241.

20. (36) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 119.985.

21. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 119.484.

22. (5) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 121.474.

23. (15) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 118.863.

24. (8) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 118.087.

25. (0) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 117.848.

26. (35) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 117.833.

27. (78) JA Junior Avila, Chevrolet, 117.819.

28. (90) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 117.552.

29. (38) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, 117.415.

30. (40) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 117.079.

31. (13) Carl Long, Toyota, 116.080.

32. (52) David Starr, Chevrolet, 115.996.

33. (93) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 115.271.

34. (01) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, Owner Points

35. (76) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, Owner Points

36. (66) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, Owner Points

37. (45) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, Owner Points

38. (55) Bayley Currey, Toyota, Owner Points

39. (74) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, Owner Points

40. (89) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Owner Points

