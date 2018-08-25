NASCAR XFINITY-Johnsonville 180 Results

Saturday At Road America Elkhart Lake, Wis. Lap length: 4.048 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (11) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 45 laps, 0 rating, 48 points.

2. (1) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 54.

3. (12) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 44.

4. (2) Cole Custer, Ford, 45, 0, 41.

5. (17) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 40.

6. (4) Justin Marks, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 43.

7. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 32.

8. (3) James Davison, Toyota, 45, 0, 29.

9. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 45, 0, 28.

10. (13) Andy Lally, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 32.

11. (18) Kaz Grala, Ford, 45, 0, 26.

12. (19) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 25.

13. (14) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 30.

14. (26) Katherine Legge, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 23.

15. (31) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 22.

16. (27) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 21.

17. (28) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 20.

18. (22) Brian Henderson, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 19.

19. (30) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 18.

20. (23) Bill Elliott, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 17.

21. (37) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 16.

22. (36) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 15.

23. (5) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 45, 0, 30.

24. (6) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 21.

25. (7) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 20.

26. (20) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 11.

27. (38) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 45, 0, 10.

28. (21) Ty Majeski, Ford, 45, 0, 9.

29. (24) Scott Heckert, Chevrolet, 44, 0, 8.

30. (25) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, accident, 35, 0, 7.

31. (15) Conor Daly, Ford, suspension, 35, 0, 6.

32. (40) Carl Long, Chevrolet, engine, 32, 0, 5.

33. (39) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, clutch, 25, 0, 4.

34. (29) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, reargear, 25, 0, 3.

35. (33) Timmy Hill, Dodge, brakes, 24, 0, 2.

36. (32) David Starr, Chevrolet, engine, 17, 0, 1.

37. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, engine, 15, 0, 1.

38. (34) James French, Toyota, brakes, 8, 0, 1.

39. (10) Ryan Reed, Ford, accident, 6, 0, 1.

40. (35) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, suspension, 2, 0, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 75.920 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 23 minutes, 57 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 5.403 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 11 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M.Tifft 1-10; B.Gaughan 11-12; A.Cindric 13-14; D.Hemric 15-21; J.Allgaier 22; B.Gaughan 23-28; M.Tifft 29-30; R.Sieg 31; J.Allgaier 32-37; J.Davison 38; J.Allgaier 39-45

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 3 times for 11 laps; M.Tifft, 2 times for 10 laps; B.Gaughan, 2 times for 6 laps; D.Hemric, 1 time for 6 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Davison, 1 time for 0 laps; R.Sieg, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 4; C.Bell, 4; T.Reddick, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 850; 2. J.Allgaier, 845; 3. E.Sadler, 833; 4. C.Custer, 832; 5. D.Hemric, 812; 6. B.Jones, 662; 7. T.Reddick, 646; 8. R.Truex, 638; 9. M.Tifft, 634; 10. A.Cindric, 548.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

