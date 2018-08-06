NASCAR XFINITY Schedule

Feb. 17 — POWERSHARES QQQ 300 (Tyler Reddick)

Feb. 24 — Rinnai 500 (Kevin Harvick)

March 3 — Boyd Gaming 300 (Kyle Larson)

March 10 — DC Solar 200 (Brad Keselowski)

Advertisement

March 17 — Roseanne 300 (Joey Logano)

April 7 — My Bariatric Solutions 300 (Ryan Blaney)

April 14 — Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 (Ryan Preece)

April 20 — ToyotaCare 250 (Christopher Bell)

April 28 — Sparks Energy 300 (Spencer Gallagher)

May 5 — OneMain Financial 200 (Justin Allgaier)

May 26 — Alsco 300 (Brad Keselowski)

June 2 — Pocono Green 250 (Kyle Busch)

June 9 — LTi Printing 250 (Austin Dillon)

June 17 — American Ethanol 250 (Justin Allgaier)

June 30 — Overton’s 300 (Kyle Larson)

July 6 — Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 (Kyle Larson)

July 13 — Alsco 300 (Christopher Bell)

July 21 — Lakes Region 200 (Christopher Bell)

July 28 — U.S. Cellular 250 (Christopher Bell)

Aug. 4 — Zippo 200 (Joey Logano)

Aug. 11 — Mid-Ohio Challenge, Lexington, Ohio.

Aug. 17 — Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Aug. 25 — Johnsonville 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Sept. 1 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 8 — Lilly Diabetes 250, Indianapolis.

Sept. 15 — DC Solar 300, Las Vegas.

Sept. 21 — Go Bowling 250, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 29 — Drive for the Cure 300, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 6 — TBA, Dover, Del.

Oct. 20 — Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Nov. 3 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas.

Nov. 10 — TBA, Avondale, Ala.

Nov. 17 — Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.