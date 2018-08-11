National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 1 0 0 1.000 26 17 N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 17 0 Miami 0 1 0 .000 24 26 Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 23 28 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 10 Indianapolis 1 0 0 1.000 19 17 Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 20 24 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 17 31 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 31 14 Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 50 23 Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 20 10 Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 30 27 West W L T Pct PF PA Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 16 10 Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 10 17 Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0 L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 0 1 0 .000 21 24 N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 10 20 Washington 0 1 0 .000 17 26 Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 14 31 South W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 28 23 New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 24 20 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 26 24 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 0 17 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 17 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 10 16 Chicago 0 2 0 .000 43 47 Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 24 21 Seattle 0 1 0 .000 17 19 L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 7 33 Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans 24, Jacksonville 20

Pittsburgh 31, Philadelphia 14

Carolina 28, Buffalo 23

Cleveland 20, N.Y. Giants 10

Tampa Bay 26, Miami 24

Cincinnati 30, Chicago 27

New England 26, Washington 17

Baltimore 33, L.A. Rams 7

Green Bay 31, Tennessee 17

Houston 17, Kansas City 10

Indianapolis 19, Seattle 17

San Francisco 24, Dallas 21

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Jets 17, Atlanta 0

Oakland 16, Detroit 10

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 16

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 17

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Miami at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 20

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

