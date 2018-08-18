National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 2 0 0 1.000 63 37 Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 42 45 N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 30 15 Miami 0 2 0 .000 44 53 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 10 Indianapolis 1 0 0 1.000 19 17 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 17 31 Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 20 24 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 50 23 Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 30 27 Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 37 29 Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 65 65 West W L T Pct PF PA Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 16 10 Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 38 31 L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 17 24 Denver 0 1 0 .000 28 42 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 .500 40 37 Washington 1 1 0 .500 32 39 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 21 24 Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 34 68 South W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 55 43 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 26 24 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 40 Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 14 45 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 82 51 Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 42 28 Detroit 0 2 0 .000 27 46 Chicago 0 2 0 .000 43 47 West W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 44 32 San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 24 21 Seattle 0 1 0 .000 17 19 L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 7 33

___

Thursday’s Games

New England 37, Philadelphia 20

Washington 15, N.Y. Jets 13

Green Bay 51, Pittsburgh 34

Advertisement

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Giants 30, Detroit 17

Kansas City 28, Atlanta 14

Buffalo 19, Cleveland 17

Carolina 27, Miami 20

Arizona 20, New Orleans 15

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 23

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 24

New England at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.