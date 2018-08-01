Listen Live Sports

National Football League

August 1, 2018
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago vs Baltimore at Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 9

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 10

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 11

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 10 p.m.

