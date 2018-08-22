Listen Live Sports

National Football League

August 22, 2018 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 2 0 0 1.000 63 37
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 42 45
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 30 15
Miami 0 2 0 .000 44 53
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 0 0 1.000 33 23
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 34 34
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 38 37
Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 31 61
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 70 42
Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 51 40
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 37 29
Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 65 65
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 41 38
Oakland 1 1 0 .500 31 29
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 38 31
Denver 0 2 0 .000 51 66
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 .500 40 37
Washington 1 1 0 .500 32 39
Dallas 0 2 0 .000 34 45
Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 34 68
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 55 43
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 56 38
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 40
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 14 45
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 82 51
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 52 42
Chicago 1 2 0 .333 67 70
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 27 46
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 44 32
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 37
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 26 48
Seattle 0 2 0 .000 31 43

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New England at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 30

New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

