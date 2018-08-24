National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 2 1 0 .667 77 62 Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 42 45 N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 46 37 Miami 0 2 0 .000 44 53 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 2 0 0 1.000 33 23 Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 34 34 Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 38 37 Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 31 61 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 70 42 Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 51 40 Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 42 29 Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 65 65 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 41 38 Oakland 1 1 0 .500 31 29 Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 38 31 Denver 1 2 0 .333 80 83 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667 62 53 Washington 1 2 0 .333 49 68 Dallas 0 2 0 .000 34 45 Philadelphia 0 3 0 .000 34 73 South W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 80 57 Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 56 38 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 40 Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 14 45 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 82 51 Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 52 42 Chicago 1 2 0 .333 67 70 Detroit 0 2 0 .000 27 46 West W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 44 32 San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 37 L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 26 48 Seattle 0 2 0 .000 31 43

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 0

Friday’s Games

Carolina 25, New England 14

Denver 29, Washington 17

N.Y. Giants 22, N.Y. Jets 16

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 30

New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

