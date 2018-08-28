National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 2 1 0 .667 77 62 Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 55 71 N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 46 37 Miami 0 3 0 .000 54 80 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 2 1 0 .667 53 44 Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 51 40 Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 61 54 Tennessee 0 3 0 .000 37 77 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 4 0 0 1.000 97 52 Cincinnati 3 0 0 1.000 77 53 Pittsburgh 2 1 0 .667 81 71 Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 42 29 West W L T Pct PF PA Oakland 2 1 0 .667 44 35 Denver 1 2 0 .333 80 83 L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 48 74 Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 58 58 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667 62 53 Washington 1 2 0 .333 49 68 Dallas 0 3 0 .000 37 72 Philadelphia 0 3 0 .000 34 73 South W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 80 57 New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 75 47 Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 86 71 Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 20 62 North W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 73 62 Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 88 64 Chicago 2 2 0 .500 94 90 Detroit 1 2 0 .333 60 76 West W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 71 35 L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 47 68 San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 54 60 Seattle 0 3 0 .000 51 64

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 0

Friday’s Games

Carolina 25, New England 14

Denver 29, Washington 17

Advertisement

N.Y. Giants 22, N.Y. Jets 16

Minnesota 21, Seattle 20

Detroit 33, Tampa Bay 30

Oakland 13, Green Bay 6

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 27, Kansas City 20

Pittsburgh 16, Tennessee 6

L.A. Rams 21, Houston 20

Indianapolis 23, San Francisco 17

Jacksonville 17, Atlanta 6

Baltimore 27, Miami 10

New Orleans 36, L.A. Chargers 7

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 26, Buffalo 13

Arizona 27, Dallas 3

Thursday, Aug. 30

New England at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.