National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Miami 0 1 0 .000 24 26 Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 23 28 New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0 N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0 South W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 20 24 Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 31 14 Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 20 10 Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0 West W L T Pct PF PA Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0 L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 10 20 Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 14 31 Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0 South W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 28 23 New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 24 20 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 26 24 Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0 North W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 0 1 0 .000 16 17 Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0 West W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0 L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0 San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans 24, Jacksonville 20

Pittsburgh 31, Philadelphia 14

Carolina 28, Buffalo 23

Cleveland 20, N.Y. Giants 10

Tampa Bay 26, Miami 24

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Washington at New England, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Indianapolis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 16

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 17

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Miami at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 20

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

