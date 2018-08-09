National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|26
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|28
|New England
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|24
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|14
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|10
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|16
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|20
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|31
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|23
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|20
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|26
|24
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|17
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
___
New Orleans 24, Jacksonville 20
Pittsburgh 31, Philadelphia 14
Carolina 28, Buffalo 23
Cleveland 20, N.Y. Giants 10
Tampa Bay 26, Miami 24
Chicago at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Washington at New England, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Indianapolis at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Washington, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Miami at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.