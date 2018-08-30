National Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 3 1 0 .750 94 74 Buffalo 1 2 0 .333 55 71 Miami 1 3 0 .250 88 87 N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 55 47 South W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 88 80 Jacksonville 3 1 0 .750 76 50 Houston 2 1 0 .667 53 44 Tennessee 0 4 0 .000 40 90 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 5 0 0 1.000 127 72 Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 120 95 Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 103 80 Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 77 46 West W L T Pct PF PA Oakland 2 1 0 .667 44 35 Denver 1 2 0 .333 80 83 L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 48 74 Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 58 58 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 2 2 0 .500 74 70 Washington 1 3 0 .250 69 98 Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 44 82 Dallas 0 3 0 .000 37 72 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 103 47 Carolina 3 1 0 .750 104 96 Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 96 96 Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 27 96 North W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 3 1 0 .750 86 65 Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 88 64 Chicago 2 2 0 .500 94 90 Detroit 1 3 0 .250 77 111 West W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 71 35 L.A. Rams 2 2 0 .500 47 96 San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 54 60 Seattle 0 3 0 .000 51 64

___

Thursday’s Games

New England 17, N.Y. Giants 12

Miami 34, Atlanta 7

Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Jets 9

Cleveland 35, Detroit 17

Indianapolis 27, Cincinnati 26

Jacksonville 25, Tampa Bay 10

Baltimore 30, Washington 20

Pittsburgh 39, Carolina 24

Minnesota 13, Tennessee 3

New Orleans 28, L.A. Rams 0

Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

