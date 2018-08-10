Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

August 10, 2018 10:50 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 1 0 0 1.000 26 17
N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 17 0
Miami 0 1 0 .000 24 26
Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 23 28
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 10
Indianapolis 1 0 0 1.000 19 17
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 20 24
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 17 31
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 31 14
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 50 23
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 20 10
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 30 27
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 10 17
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 21 24
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 10 20
Washington 0 1 0 .000 17 26
Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 14 31
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 28 23
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 24 20
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 26 24
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 0 17
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 17
Chicago 0 2 0 .000 43 47
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 24 21
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 17 19
L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 7 33
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans 24, Jacksonville 20

Pittsburgh 31, Philadelphia 14

Carolina 28, Buffalo 23

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Cleveland 20, N.Y. Giants 10

Tampa Bay 26, Miami 24

Cincinnati 30, Chicago 27

New England 26, Washington 17

Baltimore 33, L.A. Rams 7

Green Bay 31, Tennessee 17

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Houston 17, Kansas City 10

Indianapolis 19, Seattle 17

San Francisco 24, Dallas 21

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Jets 17, Atlanta 0

Detroit at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 16

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 17

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Miami at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 20

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington