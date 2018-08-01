East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 59 48 .551 — Atlanta 57 47 .548 ½ Washington 54 53 .505 5 Miami 46 63 .422 14 New York 44 61 .419 14 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 61 45 .575 — Milwaukee 63 47 .573 — Pittsburgh 56 52 .519 6 St. Louis 54 53 .505 7½ Cincinnati 48 59 .449 13½ West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 60 49 .550 — Colorado 58 48 .547 ½ Los Angeles 59 49 .546 ½ San Francisco 55 54 .505 5 San Diego 42 68 .382 18½

___

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Washington 25, N.Y. Mets 4

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Advertisement

Detroit 2, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 3, Boston 1

Atlanta 11, Miami 6

Colorado 6, St. Louis 3

Arizona 6, Texas 0

Milwaukee 1, L.A. Dodgers 0

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (Senzatela 4-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 11-3), 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 7-8) at Washington (Scherzer 14-5), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-5) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 7-7) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Erlin 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 10-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-5), 9:00 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-4) at Arizona (Greinke 12-5), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.