|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|59
|48
|.551
|—
|Atlanta
|57
|47
|.548
|½
|Washington
|54
|53
|.505
|5
|Miami
|46
|63
|.422
|14
|New York
|44
|61
|.419
|14
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|61
|45
|.575
|—
|Milwaukee
|63
|47
|.573
|—
|Pittsburgh
|56
|52
|.519
|6
|St. Louis
|54
|53
|.505
|7½
|Cincinnati
|48
|59
|.449
|13½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|60
|49
|.550
|—
|Colorado
|58
|48
|.547
|½
|Los Angeles
|59
|49
|.546
|½
|San Francisco
|55
|54
|.505
|5
|San Diego
|42
|68
|.382
|18½
San Francisco 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings
Washington 25, N.Y. Mets 4
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Detroit 2, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 3, Boston 1
Atlanta 11, Miami 6
Colorado 6, St. Louis 3
Arizona 6, Texas 0
Milwaukee 1, L.A. Dodgers 0
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 11-3), 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 7-8) at Washington (Scherzer 14-5), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Richards 3-5) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 7-7) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Erlin 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 10-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-5), 9:00 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-4) at Arizona (Greinke 12-5), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
