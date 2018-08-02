Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

August 2, 2018 10:23 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 60 48 .556
Atlanta 58 47 .552 ½
Washington 55 53 .509 5
Miami 46 64 .418 15
New York 44 62 .415 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 62 45 .579
Milwaukee 63 48 .568 1
Pittsburgh 56 53 .514 7
St. Louis 56 53 .514 7
Cincinnati 48 61 .440 15
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 60 49 .550
Los Angeles 60 49 .550
Colorado 58 50 .537
San Francisco 55 54 .505 5
San Diego 42 68 .382 18½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Atlanta, ppd.

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Detroit 7, Cincinnati 4

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Colorado 2

Washington 10, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 5, Miami 2

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:00 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego (Ross 6-8) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 9-7), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-3) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Urena 3-10) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Sanchez 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 9-8) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-7), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Corbin 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 10-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington