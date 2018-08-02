|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|60
|48
|.556
|—
|Atlanta
|58
|47
|.552
|½
|Washington
|55
|53
|.509
|5
|Miami
|46
|64
|.418
|15
|New York
|44
|62
|.415
|15
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|62
|45
|.579
|—
|Milwaukee
|63
|48
|.568
|1
|Pittsburgh
|56
|53
|.514
|7
|St. Louis
|56
|53
|.514
|7
|Cincinnati
|48
|61
|.440
|15
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|60
|49
|.550
|—
|Los Angeles
|60
|49
|.550
|—
|Colorado
|58
|50
|.537
|1½
|San Francisco
|55
|54
|.505
|5
|San Diego
|42
|68
|.382
|18½
___
Miami at Atlanta, ppd.
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Detroit 7, Cincinnati 4
Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 6, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 3, Colorado 2
Washington 10, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 5, Miami 2
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:00 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Ross 6-8) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 9-7), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-3) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-7), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Urena 3-10) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-8), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Sanchez 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 9-8) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-7), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Corbin 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 10-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.