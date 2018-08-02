East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 60 48 .556 — Atlanta 58 47 .552 ½ Washington 55 53 .509 5 Miami 46 64 .418 15 New York 44 62 .415 15 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 62 45 .579 — Milwaukee 63 48 .568 1 Pittsburgh 56 53 .514 7 St. Louis 56 53 .514 7 Cincinnati 48 61 .440 15 West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 60 49 .550 — Los Angeles 60 49 .550 — Colorado 58 50 .537 1½ San Francisco 55 54 .505 5 San Diego 42 68 .382 18½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Atlanta, ppd.

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Detroit 7, Cincinnati 4

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Colorado 2

Washington 10, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 5, Miami 2

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:00 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego (Ross 6-8) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 9-7), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-3) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Urena 3-10) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Sanchez 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 9-8) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-7), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Corbin 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 10-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

