National League

August 4, 2018 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 61 48 .560
Atlanta 59 47 .557 ½
Washington 55 53 .509
Miami 46 65 .414 16
New York 44 63 .411 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 63 46 .578
Milwaukee 64 49 .566 1
Pittsburgh 57 53 .518
St. Louis 56 54 .509
Cincinnati 48 61 .440 15
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 61 50 .550
Los Angeles 61 50 .550
Colorado 58 51 .532 2
San Francisco 56 55 .505 5
San Diego 43 69 .384 18½

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Colorado 2

Washington 10, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 5, Miami 2

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2

San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 21, Milwaukee 5

San Francisco 8, Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Washington, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 4

Philadelphia 5, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 6

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 5, Colorado 3

Arizona 6, San Francisco 3

Houston 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-3) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-7), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Lockett 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-9), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Harvey 5-6) at Washington (Hellickson 4-2), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Urena 3-10) at Philadelphia (Eflin 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Nova 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Gausman 5-8) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 6-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 4-6) at Arizona (Buchholz 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 10-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Teheran 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-9), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-8) at Washington (Roark 5-12), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Straily 4-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-3), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 9-7) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-4), 2:20 p.m.

Houston (Cole 10-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 5-8) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

