|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|61
|48
|.560
|—
|Atlanta
|59
|47
|.557
|½
|Washington
|55
|53
|.509
|5½
|Miami
|46
|65
|.414
|16
|New York
|44
|63
|.411
|16
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|63
|46
|.578
|—
|Milwaukee
|64
|49
|.566
|1
|Pittsburgh
|57
|53
|.518
|6½
|St. Louis
|56
|54
|.509
|7½
|Cincinnati
|48
|61
|.440
|15
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|61
|50
|.550
|—
|Los Angeles
|61
|50
|.550
|—
|Colorado
|58
|51
|.532
|2
|San Francisco
|56
|55
|.505
|5
|San Diego
|43
|69
|.384
|18½
___
Cincinnati at Washington, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 4
Philadelphia 5, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 6
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 5, Colorado 3
Arizona 6, San Francisco 3
Houston 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Cincinnati at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-9), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 6-8) at Washington (Roark 5-12), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Straily 4-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-3), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 9-7) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-4), 2:20 p.m.
Houston (Cole 10-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 5-8) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.