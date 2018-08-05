Listen Live Sports

National League

August 5, 2018
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 62 48 .564
Atlanta 59 48 .551
Washington 56 54 .509 6
New York 45 63 .417 16
Miami 46 66 .411 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 64 46 .582
Milwaukee 65 49 .570 1
Pittsburgh 57 54 .514
St. Louis 57 54 .514
Cincinnati 49 62 .441 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 62 50 .554
Los Angeles 61 51 .545 1
Colorado 58 52 .527 3
San Francisco 56 56 .500 6
San Diego 43 70 .381 19½

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Washington, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 4

Philadelphia 5, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 6

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 5, Colorado 3

Arizona 6, San Francisco 3

Houston 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Washington 1, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 4

Philadelphia 8, Miami 3

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 4

Washington 6, Cincinnati 2, 2nd game

Milwaukee 8, Colorado 4

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0

Arizona 9, San Francisco 3

Houston 14, L.A. Dodgers 0

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Teheran 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-8) at Washington (Roark 5-12), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Straily 4-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-3), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6) at Pittsburgh (Williams 9-7), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 9-7) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-4), 2:20 p.m.

Houston (Cole 10-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 5-8) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Bailey 1-8) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Weaver 6-9) at Miami (Chen 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-9) at Kansas City (Junis 6-11), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-5) at Colorado (Freeland 9-7), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-6) at Arizona (Godley 12-6), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Morton 12-2) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1), 10:15 p.m.

