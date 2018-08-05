East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 63 48 .568 — Atlanta 60 48 .556 1½ Washington 57 54 .514 6 New York 45 64 .413 17 Miami 46 67 .407 18 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 64 46 .582 — Milwaukee 65 49 .570 1 St. Louis 58 54 .518 7 Pittsburgh 57 55 .509 8 Cincinnati 49 63 .438 16 West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 62 50 .554 — Los Angeles 61 51 .545 1 Colorado 58 52 .527 3 San Francisco 56 56 .500 6 San Diego 43 70 .381 19½

___

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Washington 1, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 4

Philadelphia 8, Miami 3

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 4

Washington 6, Cincinnati 2, 2nd game

Milwaukee 8, Colorado 4

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0

Arizona 9, San Francisco 3

Houston 14, L.A. Dodgers 0

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 2, Cincinnati 1

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Bailey 1-8) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Weaver 6-9) at Miami (Chen 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-9) at Kansas City (Junis 6-11), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-5) at Colorado (Freeland 9-7), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-6) at Arizona (Godley 12-6), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Morton 12-2) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1), 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Houston at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

