|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|63
|48
|.568
|—
|Atlanta
|60
|48
|.556
|1½
|Washington
|57
|54
|.514
|6
|New York
|45
|64
|.413
|17
|Miami
|46
|67
|.407
|18
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|64
|47
|.577
|—
|Milwaukee
|65
|50
|.565
|1
|St. Louis
|58
|54
|.518
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|57
|55
|.509
|7½
|Cincinnati
|49
|63
|.438
|15½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|62
|50
|.554
|—
|Los Angeles
|61
|51
|.545
|1
|Colorado
|59
|52
|.532
|2½
|San Francisco
|56
|56
|.500
|6
|San Diego
|44
|70
|.386
|19
Cincinnati 7, Washington 1, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 4
Philadelphia 8, Miami 3
St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 4
Washington 6, Cincinnati 2, 2nd game
Milwaukee 8, Colorado 4
N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0
Arizona 9, San Francisco 3
Houston 14, L.A. Dodgers 0
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings
Philadelphia 5, Miami 3
St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 2, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 5, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bailey 1-8) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 6-9) at Miami (Chen 3-8), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-9) at Kansas City (Junis 6-11), 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-5) at Colorado (Freeland 9-7), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-6) at Arizona (Godley 12-6), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (Morton 12-2) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1), 10:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Houston at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
