Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

August 7, 2018 12:46 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 63 48 .568
Atlanta 60 48 .556
Washington 57 54 .514 6
New York 46 64 .418 16½
Miami 47 67 .412 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 65 47 .580
Milwaukee 65 50 .565
St. Louis 58 55 .513
Pittsburgh 57 56 .504
Cincinnati 49 64 .434 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 62 51 .549
Los Angeles 62 51 .549
Colorado 60 52 .536
San Francisco 57 57 .500
San Diego 44 70 .386 18½

___

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Washington 2, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 5, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings

San Diego 10, Chicago Cubs 6

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2

San Francisco 3, Arizona 2

Monday’s Games

Miami 2, St. Louis 1

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Kansas City 1

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 3, San Francisco 1

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 1-4) at Washington (Rodriguez 0-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Keuchel 9-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-4), 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 10-5) at Washington (Scherzer 15-5), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Romano 6-9) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-7), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-3) at Miami (Lopez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 7-10) at Milwaukee (Anderson 7-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-4) at Kansas City (Keller 4-4), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 8-8) at Colorado (Bettis 5-1), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 6-9) at Arizona (Greinke 12-6), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 10-7), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington