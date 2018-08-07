Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

August 7, 2018 2:25 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 63 49 .563
Atlanta 60 48 .556 1
Washington 57 54 .514
New York 46 64 .418 16
Miami 47 67 .412 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 65 47 .580
Milwaukee 65 50 .565
St. Louis 58 55 .513
Pittsburgh 57 56 .504
Cincinnati 49 64 .434 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 63 51 .553
Los Angeles 62 51 .549 ½
Colorado 60 52 .536 2
San Francisco 57 57 .500 6
San Diego 44 70 .386 19

___

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Washington 2, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 5, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings

San Diego 10, Chicago Cubs 6

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2

San Francisco 3, Arizona 2

Monday’s Games

Miami 2, St. Louis 1

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Kansas City 1

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

Arizona 3, Philadelphia 2, 14 innings

Houston 3, San Francisco 1

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 1-4) at Washington (Rodriguez 0-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Keuchel 9-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-4), 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 10-5) at Washington (Scherzer 15-5), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Romano 6-9) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-7), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-3) at Miami (Lopez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 7-10) at Milwaukee (Anderson 7-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-4) at Kansas City (Keller 4-4), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 8-8) at Colorado (Bettis 5-1), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 6-9) at Arizona (Greinke 12-6), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 10-7), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington