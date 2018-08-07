East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 63 49 .563 — Atlanta 60 48 .556 1 Washington 57 54 .514 5½ New York 46 64 .418 16 Miami 47 67 .412 17 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 65 47 .580 — Milwaukee 65 50 .565 1½ St. Louis 58 55 .513 7½ Pittsburgh 57 56 .504 8½ Cincinnati 49 64 .434 16½ West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 63 51 .553 — Los Angeles 62 51 .549 ½ Colorado 60 52 .536 2 San Francisco 57 57 .500 6 San Diego 44 70 .386 19

___

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

Advertisement

Washington 2, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 5, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings

San Diego 10, Chicago Cubs 6

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2

San Francisco 3, Arizona 2

Monday’s Games

Miami 2, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Kansas City 1

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

Arizona 3, Philadelphia 2, 14 innings

Houston 3, San Francisco 1

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 1-4) at Washington (Rodriguez 0-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Keuchel 9-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-4), 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 10-5) at Washington (Scherzer 15-5), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Romano 6-9) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-7), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-3) at Miami (Lopez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 7-10) at Milwaukee (Anderson 7-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-4) at Kansas City (Keller 4-4), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 8-8) at Colorado (Bettis 5-1), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 6-9) at Arizona (Greinke 12-6), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 10-7), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-7), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-5) at Colorado (Marquez 9-8), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-8) at Arizona (Corbin 8-4), 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-7) at Washington (Milone 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 3-4) at Miami (Richards 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Kennedy 0-0) at Milwaukee (Chacin 10-4), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.