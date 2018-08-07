Listen Live Sports

National League

August 7, 2018
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 63 49 .563
Atlanta 60 49 .550
Washington 58 54 .518 5
New York 46 64 .418 16
Miami 47 68 .409 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 65 47 .580
Milwaukee 65 50 .565
St. Louis 59 55 .518 7
Pittsburgh 57 56 .504
Cincinnati 49 64 .434 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 63 51 .553
Los Angeles 62 51 .549 ½
Colorado 60 52 .536 2
San Francisco 57 58 .496
San Diego 44 70 .386 19

___

Monday’s Games

Miami 2, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Kansas City 1

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

Arizona 3, Philadelphia 2, 14 innings

Houston 3, San Francisco 1

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 8, Atlanta 3, 1st game

Houston 2, San Francisco 1

St. Louis 3, Miami 2

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-7), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-5) at Colorado (Marquez 9-8), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-8) at Arizona (Corbin 8-4), 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-7) at Washington (Milone 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 3-4) at Miami (Richards 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Kennedy 0-0) at Milwaukee (Chacin 10-4), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

