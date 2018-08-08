Listen Live Sports

National League

August 8, 2018 4:01 am
 
1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 64 49 .566
Atlanta 61 49 .555
Washington 58 55 .513 6
New York 46 65 .414 17
Miami 47 68 .409 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 66 47 .584
Milwaukee 65 51 .560
St. Louis 59 55 .518
Pittsburgh 58 56 .509
Cincinnati 50 64 .439 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 63 51 .553
Arizona 63 52 .548 ½
Colorado 60 53 .531
San Francisco 57 58 .496
San Diego 45 70 .391 18½

___

Monday’s Games

Miami 2, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Kansas City 1

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

Arizona 3, Philadelphia 2, 14 innings

Houston 3, San Francisco 1

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 8, Atlanta 3, 1st game

Houston 2, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 3, Washington 1, 2nd game

Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 3, Miami 2

San Diego 11, Milwaukee 5

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 0

Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 2

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-7), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-5) at Colorado (Marquez 9-8), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-8) at Arizona (Corbin 8-4), 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-7) at Washington (Milone 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 3-4) at Miami (Richards 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Kennedy 0-0) at Milwaukee (Chacin 10-4), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-8), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Erlin 2-3) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-7), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at Colorado (Anderson 6-4), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 6-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.

