|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|64
|50
|.561
|—
|Atlanta
|62
|49
|.559
|½
|Washington
|58
|56
|.509
|6
|New York
|47
|65
|.420
|16
|Miami
|47
|69
|.405
|18
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|66
|48
|.579
|—
|Milwaukee
|66
|51
|.564
|1½
|St. Louis
|60
|55
|.522
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|59
|56
|.513
|7½
|Cincinnati
|50
|65
|.435
|16½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|64
|52
|.552
|—
|Los Angeles
|63
|52
|.548
|½
|Colorado
|60
|54
|.526
|3
|San Francisco
|57
|58
|.496
|6½
|San Diego
|45
|71
|.388
|19
___
Washington 8, Atlanta 3, 1st game
Houston 2, San Francisco 1
Atlanta 3, Washington 1, 2nd game
Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Mets 1
St. Louis 3, Miami 2
San Diego 11, Milwaukee 5
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 0
Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 2
Philadelphia 5, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 2
N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 0
Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 3
Arizona 6, Philadelphia 0
Atlanta 8, Washington 3
St. Louis 7, Miami 1
Milwaukee 8, San Diego 4
Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 0
Oakland 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-8), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Erlin 2-3) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-7), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at Colorado (Anderson 6-4), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Nova 6-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 4-7), 10:15 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Buchholz 5-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-6) at Miami (Urena 3-11), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 5-2) at Atlanta (Gausman 5-9), 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 1-0) at Kansas City (Smith 1-3), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-7) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 8-3) at San Diego (Lucchesi 5-6), 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 9-8) at San Francisco (Holland 5-8), 10:15 p.m.
