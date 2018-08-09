East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 64 50 .561 — Atlanta 62 49 .559 ½ Washington 58 56 .509 6 New York 47 65 .420 16 Miami 47 69 .405 18 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 66 48 .579 — Milwaukee 66 51 .564 1½ St. Louis 60 55 .522 6½ Pittsburgh 59 56 .513 7½ Cincinnati 50 65 .435 16½ West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 64 52 .552 — Los Angeles 63 52 .548 ½ Colorado 60 54 .526 3 San Francisco 57 58 .496 6½ San Diego 45 71 .388 19

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 8, Atlanta 3, 1st game

Houston 2, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 3, Washington 1, 2nd game

Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 3, Miami 2

San Diego 11, Milwaukee 5

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 0

Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 2

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 3

Arizona 6, Philadelphia 0

Atlanta 8, Washington 3

St. Louis 7, Miami 1

Milwaukee 8, San Diego 4

Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 0

Oakland 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-8), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Erlin 2-3) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-7), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at Colorado (Anderson 6-4), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 6-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 4-7), 10:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington (Hellickson 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Buchholz 5-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-6) at Miami (Urena 3-11), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-2) at Atlanta (Gausman 5-9), 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 1-0) at Kansas City (Smith 1-3), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-7) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 8-3) at San Diego (Lucchesi 5-6), 10:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 9-8) at San Francisco (Holland 5-8), 10:15 p.m.

