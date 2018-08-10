Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

August 10, 2018 4:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 64 50 .561
Atlanta 62 50 .554 1
Washington 59 56 .513
New York 47 65 .420 16
Miami 47 69 .405 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 66 48 .579
Milwaukee 66 52 .559 2
St. Louis 60 55 .522
Pittsburgh 60 56 .517 7
Cincinnati 50 65 .435 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 64 52 .552
Los Angeles 64 52 .552
Colorado 60 55 .522
San Francisco 57 59 .491 7
San Diego 46 71 .393 18½

___

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 3

Arizona 6, Philadelphia 0

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Atlanta 8, Washington 3

St. Louis 7, Miami 1

Milwaukee 8, San Diego 4

Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 0

Oakland 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Thursday’s Games

Washington 6, Atlanta 3

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

San Diego 8, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 5

Pittsburgh 10, San Francisco 5

Friday’s Games

Washington (Hellickson 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Buchholz 5-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-6) at Miami (Urena 3-11), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-2) at Atlanta (Gausman 5-9), 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 1-0) at Kansas City (Smith 1-3), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-7) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 8-3) at San Diego (Nix 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Holmes 1-1) at San Francisco (Holland 5-8), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Roark 6-12) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-4), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 3-2) at Cincinnati (Harvey 5-7), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 2-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 1-2) at Miami (Straily 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at Kansas City (Duffy 7-10), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-4) at Colorado (Freeland 10-7), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at San Diego (Lockett 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 9-8) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington