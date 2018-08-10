|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|64
|50
|.561
|—
|Atlanta
|62
|50
|.554
|1
|Washington
|59
|57
|.509
|6
|New York
|47
|65
|.420
|16
|Miami
|47
|69
|.405
|18
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|67
|48
|.583
|—
|Milwaukee
|66
|52
|.559
|2½
|St. Louis
|60
|55
|.522
|7
|Pittsburgh
|60
|56
|.517
|7½
|Cincinnati
|51
|65
|.440
|16½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|64
|52
|.552
|—
|Arizona
|64
|53
|.547
|½
|Colorado
|60
|55
|.522
|3½
|San Francisco
|57
|59
|.491
|7
|San Diego
|46
|71
|.393
|18½
___
Washington 6, Atlanta 3
San Diego 8, Milwaukee 4
L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 5
Pittsburgh 10, San Francisco 5
Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 2
Cincinnati 3, Arizona 0
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Washington (Roark 6-12) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-4), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 3-2) at Cincinnati (Harvey 5-7), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 2-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 1-2) at Miami (Straily 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at Kansas City (Duffy 7-10), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-4) at Colorado (Freeland 10-7), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at San Diego (Lockett 0-2), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 9-8) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
